Russia, Iran to sign 'comprehensive strategic partnership' treaty on January 17: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Monday that Russia and Iran will sign a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty on Friday during a visit to Moscow by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.



"On January 17, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, who will come to Moscow on an official visit," the Kremlin said, adding the two leaders "will sign the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty."



AFP