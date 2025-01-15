UN rights chief urges 'urgent' easing of Syria sanctions

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk Wednesday urged an easing of economic sanctions on Syria after Bashar al-Assad's fall, during the first-ever visit by someone in his post to the country.



"I... call for an urgent reconsideration of... sanctions with a view to lifting them," he said at a press conference in Damascus, calling on the international community "to bear in mind the impact that sanctions have on the lives of the Syrian people."



AFP