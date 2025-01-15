Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23

2025-01-15 | 15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23

Turkish Airlines said Wednesday that it would resume flights to Damascus from January 23 after more than a decade, following the fall of Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad.

"We will begin our flights to Damascus on January 23, with three flights per week," the airline's chief executive Bilal Eksi posted on X.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Turkish Airlines

Flights

Damascus

Syria

Bashar Al-Assad

