Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
Middle East News
2025-01-15 | 15:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
Turkish Airlines said Wednesday that it would resume flights to Damascus from January 23 after more than a decade, following the fall of Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad.
"We will begin our flights to Damascus on January 23, with three flights per week," the airline's chief executive Bilal Eksi posted on X.
AFP
Middle East News
Turkish Airlines
Flights
Damascus
Syria
Bashar Al-Assad
Next
US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says
Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI
Previous
