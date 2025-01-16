Qatar PM demands Israel to 'immediately withdraw' from Syria buffer zone

2025-01-16 | 09:45
Qatar PM demands Israel to 'immediately withdraw' from Syria buffer zone

Qatar's prime minister vowed Thursday to support the rehabilitation of Syria's infrastructure, devastated by nearly 14 years of civil war, during his first visit to Damascus since Islamist-led forces seized power last month.

"We will provide the necessary technical support to make the infrastructure operational again and provide support to the electricity sector," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani during a joint press conference with Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa, adding that Qatar "extends its hand to our Syrian brothers for future partnerships".

He also demanded Israel to "immediately withdraw" from its buffer zone with Syria, after Israeli troops had entered the area following Bashar al-Assad's fall.

"The Israeli occupation's seizure of the buffer zone is a reckless... act and it must immediately withdraw," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani said at a press conference with Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa.



AFP
 

