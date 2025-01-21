Israel's military begins operation in West Bank city of Jenin

Middle East News
2025-01-21 | 05:57
Israel&#39;s military begins operation in West Bank city of Jenin
Israel's military begins operation in West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli security forces have begun an operation in the volatile West Bank city of Jenin, the military said on Tuesday, without providing further details.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

West Bank

Jenin

Military

