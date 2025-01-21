Toll in Turkey ski resort fire climbs to 66: Interior minister

Middle East News
2025-01-21 | 07:28
High views
Toll in Turkey ski resort fire climbs to 66: Interior minister
Toll in Turkey ski resort fire climbs to 66: Interior minister

The number of dead after a fire that engulfed a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday rose to 66, the interior minister said.

"Our pain is great," Ali Yerlikaya told reporters at the Kartalkaya resort around 170 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of the capital Ankara. "66 citizens lost their lives and 51 others wounded."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Fire

Ski

Resort

