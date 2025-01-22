News
EU hopes for political agreement to ease sanctions on Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-22 | 09:43
EU hopes for political agreement to ease sanctions on Syria
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that she hopes a political agreement will be reached to ease sanctions on Syria during the EU foreign ministers' meeting next week.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
European Union
Agreement
Syria
Sanctions
Foreign attacker killed after stabbing five in Tel Aviv
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
Latest News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:55
France expresses concern over Israeli military operation in Jenin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:55
France expresses concern over Israeli military operation in Jenin
0
World News
15:42
US military preparing to send additional 1,500 troops to border, officials say
World News
15:42
US military preparing to send additional 1,500 troops to border, officials say
0
Middle East News
15:37
UN says 808 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday
Middle East News
15:37
UN says 808 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday
0
World News
14:43
Haiti capital could be overrun by gangs if international community doesn't step up: UN chief says
World News
14:43
Haiti capital could be overrun by gangs if international community doesn't step up: UN chief says
Middle East News
15:37
UN says 808 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday
Middle East News
15:37
UN says 808 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
0
Middle East News
13:00
ICC issues arrest warrant for Libya judicial police chief
Middle East News
13:00
ICC issues arrest warrant for Libya judicial police chief
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-20
MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister
Lebanon News
2025-01-20
MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
0
Lebanon News
11:05
Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
11:05
Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
05:05
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
05:05
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
1
Lebanon News
01:44
Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:44
Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
09:03
Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh
3
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector
Lebanon News
10:34
Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
5
Lebanon News
06:08
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:08
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
7
Lebanon News
04:20
Israeli drone strike hits Wadi Khansa-Majidiye area in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:20
Israeli drone strike hits Wadi Khansa-Majidiye area in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:14
Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government
Lebanon News
03:14
Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government
