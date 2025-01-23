Rubio discusses Middle East situation with Indonesian FM

2025-01-23 | 00:22
Rubio discusses Middle East situation with Indonesian FM
Rubio discusses Middle East situation with Indonesian FM

The U.S. State Department announced that newly appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiyono.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the department said the two discussed various issues, including trade, maritime security in the South China Sea, and the importance of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rubio also welcomed Indonesia's expressed willingness to participate in peace and post-conflict reconstruction efforts in the Middle East.

Reuters

