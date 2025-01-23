Israel welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as 'terrorist organization'

2025-01-23 | 06:52
Israel welcomes US designation of Yemen&#39;s Houthis as &#39;terrorist organization&#39;
Israel welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as 'terrorist organization'

Israel on Thursday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to designate the Houthis in Yemen a "terrorist organization."

"The Houthis are an Iranian proxy that disrupts freedom of navigation, threatens global trade and destabilizes regional stability and the global order," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on X. "This is an important step in fighting terror and combating the destabilizing elements in our region."


AFP
 

