UN denounces Israel's use of 'war fighting' methods in West Bank
Middle East News
24-01-2025 | 05:22
UN denounces Israel's use of 'war fighting' methods in West Bank
The United Nations voiced serious concerns Friday over the Israeli military's use of force in its raid this week in the West Bank, including methods "developed for war fighting."
"We are deeply concerned by the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for war fighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms, and standards applicable to law enforcement operations," U.N. human rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told a media briefing in Geneva.
AFP
Middle East News
United Nations
Israel
West Bank
Jenin
