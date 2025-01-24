Vessels report radio challenges in northern Gulf amid Iranian exercise: UKMTO

Vessels in the northern Gulf have received multiple VHF radio challenges, including demands to alter course, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Friday, adding they could be part of an Iranian military exercise.



The UKMTO, which monitors marine security in the region, advised seafarers that vessels near Iranian waters may experience similar VHF hailing during the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' exercise.



Naval units from the Revolutionary Guards were conducting operations in the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz on Friday as part of the exercise, called Great Prophet 19, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.



Earlier, the UKMTO reported an incident involving a vessel 86 nautical miles northeast of Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. The ship, which was approached by a small military craft flashing a green laser and urged to enter Iranian territorial waters, proceeded to its next port of call.



The UKMTO did not specify whether the approach was part of the Iranian exercise.



Reuters