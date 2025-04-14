Katy Perry blasts into space on all-women flight, livestream shows

Singer Katy Perry blasted off as part of an all-women crew set to touch the edge of space in a suborbital flight Monday, a livestream from Blue Origin showed.



Perry and five other women took off in a New Shepard rocket shortly after 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) from western Texas.



They are to soar more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth -- crossing the Karman line, the boundary of space -- before returning in a trip set to last around 10 minutes.



AFP