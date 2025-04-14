News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Katy Perry blasts into space on all-women flight, livestream shows
Variety and Tech
14-04-2025 | 09:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Katy Perry blasts into space on all-women flight, livestream shows
Singer Katy Perry blasted off as part of an all-women crew set to touch the edge of space in a suborbital flight Monday, a livestream from Blue Origin showed.
Perry and five other women took off in a New Shepard rocket shortly after 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) from western Texas.
They are to soar more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth -- crossing the Karman line, the boundary of space -- before returning in a trip set to last around 10 minutes.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
United States
Katy Perry
Space
Livestream
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-11
Tourist helicopter crashes into New York's Hudson River, killing all six aboard
World News
2025-04-11
Tourist helicopter crashes into New York's Hudson River, killing all six aboard
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-16
Hezbollah condemns attack on UNIFIL, calls for reversal of Iran flight ban: Statement
Lebanon News
2025-02-16
Hezbollah condemns attack on UNIFIL, calls for reversal of Iran flight ban: Statement
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Lebanon's First Lady honors women’s contributions on International Women's Day
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Lebanon's First Lady honors women’s contributions on International Women's Day
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Lebanon's PM on International Women's Day ceremony: Reforms must include women as active partners in the country's development
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Lebanon's PM on International Women's Day ceremony: Reforms must include women as active partners in the country's development
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
0
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
0
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02
Val Kilmer, star of 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' dies at 65 — report
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02
Val Kilmer, star of 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' dies at 65 — report
0
World News
2025-03-30
Rocket carrying European orbital vehicle crashes after launch
World News
2025-03-30
Rocket carrying European orbital vehicle crashes after launch
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-13
UK, Iraq to sign 'strategic partnership' in London: Iraqi PM tells AFP
Middle East News
2025-01-13
UK, Iraq to sign 'strategic partnership' in London: Iraqi PM tells AFP
0
World News
2025-03-22
Pope Francis to leave hospital Sunday and return to Vatican
World News
2025-03-22
Pope Francis to leave hospital Sunday and return to Vatican
0
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
2
Lebanon News
11:38
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
Lebanon News
11:38
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
3
Lebanon News
07:43
Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part
Lebanon News
07:43
Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part
4
Lebanon News
03:30
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan meets President Joseph Aoun in Beirut: LBCI reports
Lebanon News
03:30
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan meets President Joseph Aoun in Beirut: LBCI reports
5
Lebanon News
03:27
President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
Lebanon News
03:27
President Aoun says reforms driven by Lebanon’s own priorities, not foreign demands
6
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanese soldier killed, three injured in bomb explosion during security mission in Wadi Zibqin: Sources to LBCI
7
Lebanon News
06:26
Physical violence tops March hotline reports in Lebanon with 45 cases
Lebanon News
06:26
Physical violence tops March hotline reports in Lebanon with 45 cases
8
Lebanon News
07:45
Syria-Lebanon talks focus on border demarcation and missing persons: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45
Syria-Lebanon talks focus on border demarcation and missing persons: Sources to LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More