Katy Perry blasts into space on all-women flight, livestream shows

14-04-2025 | 09:45
High views
Katy Perry blasts into space on all-women flight, livestream shows
0min
Katy Perry blasts into space on all-women flight, livestream shows

Singer Katy Perry blasted off as part of an all-women crew set to touch the edge of space in a suborbital flight Monday, a livestream from Blue Origin showed.

Perry and five other women took off in a New Shepard rocket shortly after 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) from western Texas. 

They are to soar more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth -- crossing the Karman line, the boundary of space -- before returning in a trip set to last around 10 minutes.

AFP
 
 
 

