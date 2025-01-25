News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yemen's Houthis release 153 detainees with Red Cross support
Middle East News
25-01-2025 | 08:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen's Houthis release 153 detainees with Red Cross support
Yemen's Houthis released 153 prisoners on Saturday with support from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the ICRC said in a statement.
The identities of the prisoners were not disclosed, but the ICRC said they had received regular visits by the organization in Yemen's capital Sanaa.
They included older people and the wounded and were released for humanitarian reasons, the Houthis' Committee for Prisoners' Affairs said in a press conference.
It marked the second such release after one last year.
There was no immediate indication that any U.N. personnel were freed, after the global body said on Friday that seven of its personnel had been seized. Last year, 11 U.N. staff members were seized.
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Prisoners
International Committee of the Red Cross
ICRC
Next
Hamas releases four Israeli hostages in second swap
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes operations, signaling renewed bilateral cooperation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Yemen's Houthis to release dozens of prisoners on Saturday
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Yemen's Houthis to release dozens of prisoners on Saturday
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
UN says more staff detained by Houthis in Yemen
Middle East News
2025-01-24
UN says more staff detained by Houthis in Yemen
0
Middle East News
2025-01-23
Iran says US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists 'baseless'
Middle East News
2025-01-23
Iran says US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists 'baseless'
0
Middle East News
2025-01-23
Israel welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as 'terrorist organization'
Middle East News
2025-01-23
Israel welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as 'terrorist organization'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:45
US to work toward release of 'all remaining hostages' in Gaza
World News
11:45
US to work toward release of 'all remaining hostages' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:47
Gaza ceasefire: Red Cross completes second phase of releases
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:47
Gaza ceasefire: Red Cross completes second phase of releases
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55
Bulgaria 'welcomes' release of Israeli-Bulgarian hostage from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55
Bulgaria 'welcomes' release of Israeli-Bulgarian hostage from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:32
Seventy freed and 'deported' Palestinian prisoners reach Egypt: State-linked media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:32
Seventy freed and 'deported' Palestinian prisoners reach Egypt: State-linked media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:59
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:59
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
MP Neemat Frem calls for technocratic government to preserve post-election momentum
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
MP Neemat Frem calls for technocratic government to preserve post-election momentum
0
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
2
Lebanon News
13:59
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:59
White House urges immediate extension of ceasefire in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:47
France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
07:47
France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
5
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
7
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More