Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump at White House next week
Middle East News
27-01-2025 | 07:41
0
min
Netanyahu plans to meet Trump at White House next week
The Israeli news website Walla reported on Monday, citing three unnamed Israeli and American sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House next week.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Meeting
Israel
United States
0
13:29
UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions
13:29
UN chief concerned at US aid freeze, seeks more exemptions
0
13:22
Pope Francis assures Lebanon's situation will improve with new president
13:22
Pope Francis assures Lebanon's situation will improve with new president
0
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
0
12:51
Southern villager casualties deepen Lebanon-Israel crisis as US backs Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline — The details
12:51
Southern villager casualties deepen Lebanon-Israel crisis as US backs Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline — The details
0
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
0
12:48
Israel maintains occupation in eastern sector of South Lebanon: Civilians and Lebanese Army clash with Israeli forces
12:48
Israel maintains occupation in eastern sector of South Lebanon: Civilians and Lebanese Army clash with Israeli forces
0
11:40
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal implementation
11:40
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal implementation
0
10:55
EU agrees 'roadmap' for easing Syria sanctions
10:55
EU agrees 'roadmap' for easing Syria sanctions
0
2024-11-29
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
2024-11-29
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
08:34
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Israeli withdrawal with PM Mikati, invited to World Government Summit in UAE
08:34
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Israeli withdrawal with PM Mikati, invited to World Government Summit in UAE
0
2024-11-19
UN says over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months
2024-11-19
UN says over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months
0
2024-11-20
US vetoes Gaza ceasefire call at UN
2024-11-20
US vetoes Gaza ceasefire call at UN
0
08:29
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
08:29
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
1
17:09
White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon
17:09
White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon
2
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
3
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
4
06:27
Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace
06:27
Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace
5
00:10
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
00:10
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
6
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
7
00:22
White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions
00:22
White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions
8
02:23
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese citizens amid continued operations in the South
02:23
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese citizens amid continued operations in the South
