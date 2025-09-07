As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation

News Bulletin Reports
07-09-2025 | 13:00
High views
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
2min
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

From Iran to Yemen and Gaza to Lebanon, Israel faces multiple fronts amid ongoing instability.

On the northern front toward Lebanon, Israel views the lack of a set timeline for the government’s plan to contain Hezbollah’s weapons as leaving it with leverage deep inside Lebanon. Israeli officials expect the group to continue refusing to disarm, with support from Iran.

Just as Iran backs Hezbollah in Lebanon, it does the same in Yemen. Reports indicate Tehran provides full support to the Houthis, not only in missile supplies but also in developing nuclear capabilities, making confrontation increasingly likely.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again sought to justify the Gaza war, both at home and abroad, saying continued operations are necessary to “tighten the noose” around Iran.

However, Netanyahu’s stance has not convinced parts of Israel’s public, which have raised black flags amid escalating operations despite warnings of their risks.

All these pressures have not deterred Netanyahu or Defense Minister Israel Katz from intensifying operations in Gaza, while the foreign ministry and other institutions continue working on an international media plan aimed at reshaping Israel’s image abroad—an image increasingly associated with alleged mass atrocities, which Israel appears unlikely to change.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
