News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
News Bulletin Reports
07-09-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
From Iran to Yemen and Gaza to Lebanon, Israel faces multiple fronts amid ongoing instability.
On the northern front toward Lebanon, Israel views the lack of a set timeline for the government’s plan to contain Hezbollah’s weapons as leaving it with leverage deep inside Lebanon. Israeli officials expect the group to continue refusing to disarm, with support from Iran.
Just as Iran backs Hezbollah in Lebanon, it does the same in Yemen. Reports indicate Tehran provides full support to the Houthis, not only in missile supplies but also in developing nuclear capabilities, making confrontation increasingly likely.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again sought to justify the Gaza war, both at home and abroad, saying continued operations are necessary to “tighten the noose” around Iran.
However, Netanyahu’s stance has not convinced parts of Israel’s public, which have raised black flags amid escalating operations despite warnings of their risks.
All these pressures have not deterred Netanyahu or Defense Minister Israel Katz from intensifying operations in Gaza, while the foreign ministry and other institutions continue working on an international media plan aimed at reshaping Israel’s image abroad—an image increasingly associated with alleged mass atrocities, which Israel appears unlikely to change.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Israel
Yemen
Gaza
Iran
Houthis
Hezbollah
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-20
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-20
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-26
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-07
Netanyahu faces opposition over Gaza occupation plan as Israeli politicians stake their positions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-07
Netanyahu faces opposition over Gaza occupation plan as Israeli politicians stake their positions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-06
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Israel official claims Iran armed forces chief of staff 'likely eliminated': AFP
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Israel official claims Iran armed forces chief of staff 'likely eliminated': AFP
0
Middle East News
2025-05-04
Israel vows to hit back hard after Yemen missile fire
Middle East News
2025-05-04
Israel vows to hit back hard after Yemen missile fire
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
2
Lebanon News
07:08
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
07:08
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
3
World News
04:37
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
World News
04:37
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
4
Lebanon News
05:49
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
Lebanon News
05:49
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
6
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More