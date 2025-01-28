Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

Turkey said on Tuesday it had killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and two in Iraq, a sign that Ankara has pressed on with its campaign against fighters, some with possible links to U.S. allies, since Donald Trump took office in the White House last week.



The Turkish defense ministry said the Kurdish fighters it had "neutralized" in Syria belonged to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.



Turkey considers the PKK and YPG to be identical; the United States considers them separate groups, having banned the PKK as terrorists but recruited the YPG as its main allies in Syria in the campaign against Islamic State.





Reuters