Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

Middle East News
28-01-2025 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

Turkey said on Tuesday it had killed 13 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and two in Iraq, a sign that Ankara has pressed on with its campaign against fighters, some with possible links to U.S. allies, since Donald Trump took office in the White House last week.

The Turkish defense ministry said the Kurdish fighters it had "neutralized" in Syria belonged to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Turkey considers the PKK and YPG to be identical; the United States considers them separate groups, having banned the PKK as terrorists but recruited the YPG as its main allies in Syria in the campaign against Islamic State.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Killed

Kurdish

Militants

Syria

Iraq

LBCI Next
Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets
Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-25

Turkish military kills 21 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq: Defense Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-20

Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey says two journalists killed in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-26

Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:58

Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans

LBCI
Middle East News
00:43

Energy ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Libya examine market stability

LBCI
World News
00:31

Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Minister Hamie says government will fulfill its duties across Lebanon regarding damages from Israeli aggression

LBCI
World News
06:27

Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:21

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

Lebanese Justice Minister follows up on detainees in Syrian prisons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More