News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
SDF says 12 civilians killed in Turkish airstrikes in Syria over two days
Middle East News
28-01-2025 | 12:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
SDF says 12 civilians killed in Turkish airstrikes in Syria over two days
At least 12 civilians were killed over two days in Turkish airstrikes on areas in northern and northeastern Syria, according to a statement by the spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to AFP on Tuesday.
The region has been witnessing ongoing clashes for two months between Turkey-backed factions and Kurdish fighters.
Shami said, "A Turkish drone strike hit a market in the town of Sarrin in Aleppo province on Tuesday, killing six civilians and injuring 22 others."
He added that "Turkish artillery shelled the village of Harmala in northeast Syria on Tuesday morning, resulting in three civilian deaths and eight injuries."
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Turkey
Airstrikes
Border
Next
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage to be freed Thursday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-17
Turkey and allies build up forces on Syrian border, reports the Wall Street Journal
Middle East News
2024-12-17
Turkey and allies build up forces on Syrian border, reports the Wall Street Journal
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Turkey to reopen Syria border post for returning refugees: President Erdogan says
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Turkey to reopen Syria border post for returning refugees: President Erdogan says
0
Middle East News
2024-12-02
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
Middle East News
2024-12-02
Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports
0
Middle East News
06:36
Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq
Middle East News
06:36
Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:11
Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4
Middle East News
14:11
Trump invites Netanyahu to the White House on February 4
0
Middle East News
14:04
UN chief demands Israel 'retract' order for UNRWA to quit Jerusalem
Middle East News
14:04
UN chief demands Israel 'retract' order for UNRWA to quit Jerusalem
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon and Gaza on the table: US envoy in Israel ahead of Netanyahu's US visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon and Gaza on the table: US envoy in Israel ahead of Netanyahu's US visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:44
Israeli airstrikes on Nabatiyeh El Faouqa and Zawtar injure 24 people: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
14:44
Israeli airstrikes on Nabatiyeh El Faouqa and Zawtar injure 24 people: Health Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
0
Middle East News
11:00
Emirati state weapons contractor invests in Israeli defense supplier
Middle East News
11:00
Emirati state weapons contractor invests in Israeli defense supplier
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
2
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
3
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
4
Lebanon News
13:33
Second Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:33
Second Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:55
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
Lebanon News
08:55
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
6
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
7
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
8
Lebanon News
02:10
Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect
Lebanon News
02:10
Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More