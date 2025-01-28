SDF says 12 civilians killed in Turkish airstrikes in Syria over two days

At least 12 civilians were killed over two days in Turkish airstrikes on areas in northern and northeastern Syria, according to a statement by the spokesperson for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to AFP on Tuesday.



The region has been witnessing ongoing clashes for two months between Turkey-backed factions and Kurdish fighters.



Shami said, "A Turkish drone strike hit a market in the town of Sarrin in Aleppo province on Tuesday, killing six civilians and injuring 22 others."



He added that "Turkish artillery shelled the village of Harmala in northeast Syria on Tuesday morning, resulting in three civilian deaths and eight injuries."



AFP