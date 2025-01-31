Syria turns to intermediaries for oil imports after low interest in tenders: Sources

31-01-2025
Syria turns to intermediaries for oil imports after low interest in tenders: Sources
Syria turns to intermediaries for oil imports after low interest in tenders: Sources

Syria is seeking to import oil via local intermediaries after its first post-Assad import tenders garnered little interest from major oil traders due to ongoing sanctions and financial risks, several trade sources told Reuters.

Syria's caretaker government issued tenders to import 4.2 million barrels of crude oil, as well as 100,000 metric tons each of fuel oil and diesel "as soon as possible," according to copies of the tender documents.

The tenders, which closed on Monday, have not been awarded and the government is now negotiating with local companies to meet the requirement, the sources said.

Difficulties in finding large fuel suppliers could compound energy security issues the new authorities in Syria are facing, after Iran appears to have suspended the regular deliveries of oil it was previously sending.

Syria's petroleum ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Intermediaries

Oil

Imports

Interest

Tenders

