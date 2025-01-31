Syria authorities say Assad cousin, an ex-security official, arrested

Middle East News
31-01-2025 | 10:46
High views
Syria authorities say Assad cousin, an ex-security official, arrested
Syria authorities say Assad cousin, an ex-security official, arrested

Syria's new authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a cousin of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad who was an official in his security apparatus when protests erupted in 2011.

Security forces in Latakia "arrested Atif Najib, who held the position of the head of political security in Daraa", in southern Syria, the official SANA news agency cited a security official as saying.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Authorities

Bashar al-Assad

Cousin

Security

Arrest

