Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Syria authorities say Assad cousin, an ex-security official, arrested
Middle East News
31-01-2025 | 10:46
Syria authorities say Assad cousin, an ex-security official, arrested
Syria's new authorities on Friday announced the arrest of a cousin of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad who was an official in his security apparatus when protests erupted in 2011.
Security forces in Latakia "arrested Atif Najib, who held the position of the head of political security in Daraa", in southern Syria, the official SANA news agency cited a security official as saying.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Authorities
Bashar al-Assad
Cousin
Security
Arrest
