Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, foreign minister says
Middle East News
06-02-2025 | 07:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, foreign minister says
Israel has informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that it will follow the United States in withdrawing its participation, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday.
"The decision was reached in light of the ongoing and unrelenting institutional bias against Israel in the Human Rights Council, which has been persistent since its inception in 2006," he said in a letter to UNHRC President Jorg Lauber, which he posted on the social media platform X.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
United Nations
Human Rights Council
United States
Gideon Saar
UNHRC
UN Special Rapporteur criticizes Israel withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:06
UN Special Rapporteur criticizes Israel withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:06
UN Special Rapporteur criticizes Israel withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council
0
World News
2025-02-04
Congo requests emergency session of UN Human Rights Council on Goma
World News
2025-02-04
Congo requests emergency session of UN Human Rights Council on Goma
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
UN human rights chief Volker Türk affirms: Lebanon’s ceasefire must lead to lasting peace
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
UN human rights chief Volker Türk affirms: Lebanon’s ceasefire must lead to lasting peace
0
Middle East News
2024-12-20
UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week
Middle East News
2024-12-20
UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:11
Russia says Trump's 'shocking' remarks on Gaza fuel Middle East tensions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:11
Russia says Trump's 'shocking' remarks on Gaza fuel Middle East tensions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
Hamas says Trump remarks are 'declaration of intent to occupy' Gaza, calls for urgent Arab summit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
Hamas says Trump remarks are 'declaration of intent to occupy' Gaza, calls for urgent Arab summit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
Israeli soldier jailed for 7 months for abusing Palestinian detainees: Army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11
Israeli soldier jailed for 7 months for abusing Palestinian detainees: Army
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:06
UN Special Rapporteur criticizes Israel withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:06
UN Special Rapporteur criticizes Israel withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: Lebanese Forces advocate for unified and harmonious government
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: Lebanese Forces advocate for unified and harmonious government
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-05
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-05
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
0
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
2
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
4
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
5
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
6
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
8
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda
