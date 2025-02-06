Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, foreign minister says

Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, foreign minister says
Israel withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, foreign minister says

Israel has informed the United Nations Human Rights Council that it will follow the United States in withdrawing its participation, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday.

"The decision was reached in light of the ongoing and unrelenting institutional bias against Israel in the Human Rights Council, which has been persistent since its inception in 2006," he said in a letter to UNHRC President Jorg Lauber, which he posted on the social media platform X.

Middle East News

Israel

United Nations

Human Rights Council

United States

Gideon Saar

UNHRC

