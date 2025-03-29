UN human rights chief says 'the horrific suffering in Ukraine should end'

"Recent weeks have seen intense activity around a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, which would be very welcome," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council.



"Limited ceasefires that protect shipping lanes and infrastructure are a welcome step forward. What is most needed now is an end to the horrific suffering being inflicted daily in Ukraine."



"And yet, in parallel with these talks, fighting in Ukraine has intensified, and is killing and injuring even more civilians," said Turk.



AFP