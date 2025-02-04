Congo requests emergency session of UN Human Rights Council on Goma

04-02-2025 | 06:10
Congo requests emergency session of UN Human Rights Council on Goma
Congo requests emergency session of UN Human Rights Council on Goma

The Democratic Republic of Congo has requested an emergency session of the U.N. Human Rights Council to discuss the situation in the eastern city of Goma after it was seized by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, a U.N. spokesperson said Tuesday.

Congo requested the session, which is still subject to approval, to take place on Feb. 7 in Geneva.


