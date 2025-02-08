News
Iran's Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state media says
08-02-2025 | 05:51
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has told a visiting Hamas delegation that the Palestinian resistance defeated Israel and the U.S. in their war on Gaza, and described the ceasefire deal a "great achievement."
Ayatollah Khamenei received Hamas Shura Council chairman Muhammad Ismail Darwish and other members of the group's political bureau in Tehran on Saturday.
"God Almighty granted you and the people of Gaza honor and victory and made Gaza an example of the noble verse that says, 'How many a small company has overcome a large company by permission of Allah,'" he told the visitors.
"You overcame the Zionist regime and, in fact, the U.S., and by the grace of God, you did not let them achieve any of their goals," the leader added.
Ayatollah Khamenei touched on the suffering of the Gazan people for a year and a half of the Israeli war, saying the ultimate result is "the victory of right over wrong."
"The people of Gaza became an example for all those who have their hearts in resistance," he said.
Reuters
