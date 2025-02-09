Qatar condemns Netanyahu’s ‘provocative’ comment on establishing Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Qatar strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi Arabian territory, calling them a flagrant violation of international law and a blatant breach of the United Nations Charter.



A statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: "The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the provocative statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state on the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, considering them a direct violation of international law and a flagrant infringement of the United Nations Charter."



Qatar is a key mediator in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza.



Reuters