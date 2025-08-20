Iran says Europe has no right to extend deadline for snapback sanctions

20-08-2025 | 13:27
Iran says Europe has no right to extend deadline for snapback sanctions
Iran says Europe has no right to extend deadline for snapback sanctions

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday said European powers had no right to trigger snapback sanctions under a moribund 2015 nuclear deal or extend the October deadline to trigger them.

"When we believe that they do not have the right to implement snapback, it is natural that they do not have the right to extend its deadline either," Araghchi told state news agency IRNA.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Europe

Sanctions

Israel's defense minister approves plan to conquer Gaza City
Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'
