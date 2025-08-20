News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says Europe has no right to extend deadline for snapback sanctions
Middle East News
20-08-2025 | 13:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says Europe has no right to extend deadline for snapback sanctions
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday said European powers had no right to trigger snapback sanctions under a moribund 2015 nuclear deal or extend the October deadline to trigger them.
"When we believe that they do not have the right to implement snapback, it is natural that they do not have the right to extend its deadline either," Araghchi told state news agency IRNA.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Europe
Sanctions
Next
Israel's defense minister approves plan to conquer Gaza City
Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-18
Iran says Europeans have no grounds to trigger sanctions snapback
World News
2025-07-18
Iran says Europeans have no grounds to trigger sanctions snapback
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran says has 'legitimate right' to respond to Israel attacks
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran says has 'legitimate right' to respond to Israel attacks
0
World News
2025-07-01
Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin
World News
2025-07-01
Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin
0
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdogan
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdogan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
0
Middle East News
10:39
US forces conduct raid in northern Syria against Islamic State target
Middle East News
10:39
US forces conduct raid in northern Syria against Islamic State target
0
Middle East News
07:46
Israel approves major West Bank settlement project
Middle East News
07:46
Israel approves major West Bank settlement project
0
Middle East News
05:18
Iran cannot completely cut ties with the IAEA, foreign minister says
Middle East News
05:18
Iran cannot completely cut ties with the IAEA, foreign minister says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-19
Netanyahu calls Australia PM 'weak politician who betrayed Israel'
World News
2025-08-19
Netanyahu calls Australia PM 'weak politician who betrayed Israel'
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Bassil accuses political system of blocking reforms, calls for full transparency
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Bassil accuses political system of blocking reforms, calls for full transparency
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
From Syria to Tehran: Netanyahu brings the battle plan to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
From Syria to Tehran: Netanyahu brings the battle plan to Washington
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
Lebanon News
10:57
Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
4
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:11
Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation
Lebanon News
08:11
Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation
6
Lebanon News
04:58
Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi
Lebanon News
04:58
Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon in December, says Patriarch al-Rahi
7
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats
8
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More