US forces conduct raid in northern Syria against Islamic State target
Middle East News
20-08-2025 | 10:39
2
min
US forces conduct raid in northern Syria against Islamic State target
U.S. forces took part in a pre-dawn raid in northwestern Syria early on Wednesday that targeted a member of the Islamic State group, a U.S. official and a Syrian security source said.
A second Syrian security source and Syria's state-owned Al-Ikhbariya said the target was killed as he tried to escape.
It was the second known raid in northern Syria by U.S. troops since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December. The Islamist-led government that replaced him has pledged to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State and is part of an anti-IS alliance that includes the U.S.-led coalition fighting the group.
It was not immediately clear who the Islamic State member targeted on Wednesday was. The U.S. official said he was a suspected high-value target. The first Syrian source said he was an Iraqi national and was married to a French national. It was not immediately clear what happened to his wife.
The Pentagon did not immediately have any public comment on the reports.
The operation began at around 2 a.m. (1100 GMT), according to the Syrian security sources and neighbours in the town of Atmeh, in Idlib province.
Helicopters and drones provided air cover, one Syrian security source and residents said. Local Syrian forces set up a cordon around the neighbourhood but U.S. forces conducted the actual raid, the second security source said.
Abdelqader al-Sheikh, a neighbour, said he was up late with his son and heard a noise in the yard next door.
"I called out, 'who are you?' and they started speaking to me in English, telling me to put my hands up," Sheikh told Reuters.
He said the armed forces stayed on the roofs of surrounding houses for the next two hours and that he could hear someone nearby speaking Arabic in an Iraqi accent.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
United States
Islamic State
Raid
Next
Israel's defense minister approves plan to conquer Gaza City
Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'
Previous
