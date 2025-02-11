Donald Trump meets Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday for what is likely to be a tense encounter following the U.S. president's Gaza redevelopment idea and threat to cut aid to the U.S.-allied Arab country if it refuses to resettle Palestinians.



Trump's proposal, floated one week ago, for the U.S. to take over Gaza, move its shell-shocked residents and transform the war-ravaged territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East" drew a negative response from the Arab world.



The concept has introduced new complexity into a sensitive regional dynamic, including a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



Hamas on Monday said it would stop releasing Israeli hostages from Gaza until further notice, saying Israel was violating the agreement to end strikes that have pummeled Gaza. Trump later proposed canceling the ceasefire if Hamas doesn't release all remaining hostages it took on October 7, 2023, by the weekend.







Reuters