Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel will do what it has to in order to "enforce" the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, after talks with visiting U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio.



"Hezbollah must be disarmed. And Israel would prefer that the Lebanese army do that job, but no one should doubt that Israel will do what it has to do to enforce the understandings of the ceasefire and defend our security," Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Rubio.



AFP