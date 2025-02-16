Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire

Middle East News
16-02-2025 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel will do &#39;what it has to do&#39; to enforce Lebanon ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel will do what it has to in order to "enforce" the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, after talks with visiting U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio.

"Hezbollah must be disarmed. And Israel would prefer that the Lebanese army do that job, but no one should doubt that Israel will do what it has to do to enforce the understandings of the ceasefire and defend our security," Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Rubio.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hezbollah

Marco Rubio

LBCI Next
Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'
Israel's army says air strike hits 'armed individuals' in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18

Netanyahu says Israel will not proceed with Gaza ceasefire until it gets hostage list

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-04

Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

MP Bilal Houshaymi says he will not obstruct quorum even if the opposition decides to do so

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, citing 'ceasefire violation'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:29

Israel's PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce: Statement

LBCI
World News
10:46

US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:24

Hamas says deadly Israeli strike on Gaza police is a 'serious violation' of the truce

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israel's army conducts massive explosion in south Lebanon as health ministry condemns paramedic abductions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

'Not a single house left'—Houla residents return to devastated town after Israeli withdrawal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Hezbollah condemns attack on UNIFIL, calls for reversal of Iran flight ban: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli army opens fire on Houla, kills woman, injures several, and captures individuals: Security source tells LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More