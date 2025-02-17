US says airstrike in Syria kills al Qaeda affiliate leader

The U.S. military said on Sunday that it killed a senior official of an al Qaeda affiliate during an airstrike in northwest Syria the day before.



U.S. Central Command described the person in a statement as a "senior finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din." It offered no additional details about the strike.



U.S. forces have targeted Hurras al-Din officials as part of an effort to disrupt the militant group.



Reuters