US, Russian officials begin meeting in Riyadh

18-02-2025 | 02:52
US, Russian officials begin meeting in Riyadh
US, Russian officials begin meeting in Riyadh

Journalists said that U.S. and Russian diplomats began meeting Tuesday in Riyadh, with talks expected to focus on resetting their fractured relations and making a tentative start on trying to end the Ukraine war.

The delegations, led by their top diplomats, met at Diriyah Palace in the Saudi capital for the first discussions of this level and format since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

AFP

