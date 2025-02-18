News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US, Russian officials begin meeting in Riyadh
Middle East News
18-02-2025 | 02:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US, Russian officials begin meeting in Riyadh
Journalists said that U.S. and Russian diplomats began meeting Tuesday in Riyadh, with talks expected to focus on resetting their fractured relations and making a tentative start on trying to end the Ukraine war.
The delegations, led by their top diplomats, met at Diriyah Palace in the Saudi capital for the first discussions of this level and format since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
US
Russia
Delegations
Talks
Ukraine
War
Riyadh
Next
Katz says Israel will 'act strongly' against any violation by Hezbollah
TASS cites Kremlin: Talks with US will not affect cooperation with Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:32
Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit
Middle East News
05:32
Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit
0
World News
2025-02-17
Russian newspaper: Ukraine talks to begin Tuesday in Riyadh
World News
2025-02-17
Russian newspaper: Ukraine talks to begin Tuesday in Riyadh
0
Middle East News
2025-01-12
UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Riyadh to attend meeting on Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-12
UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Riyadh to attend meeting on Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
FM Abdallah Bou Habib arrives in Riyadh for Syria ministerial meeting
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
FM Abdallah Bou Habib arrives in Riyadh for Syria ministerial meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:30
Katz says Israel will 'act strongly' against any violation by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
03:30
Katz says Israel will 'act strongly' against any violation by Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
01:27
TASS cites Kremlin: Talks with US will not affect cooperation with Iran
Middle East News
01:27
TASS cites Kremlin: Talks with US will not affect cooperation with Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony
0
World News
01:53
Turkish police detain 282 suspects in raids targeting PKK militants
World News
01:53
Turkish police detain 282 suspects in raids targeting PKK militants
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
2
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
4
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
5
Lebanon News
09:42
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
Lebanon News
09:42
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
6
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
7
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More