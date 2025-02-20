Iran executed 975 people in 2024 in 'horrifying escalation': Rights groups

Middle East News
20-02-2025 | 00:08
High views
Iran executed 975 people in 2024 in 'horrifying escalation': Rights groups
Iran executed 975 people in 2024 in 'horrifying escalation': Rights groups

Iran executed at least 975 people last year, in a "horrifying escalation" of its use of capital punishment, two human rights groups said in a report published on Thursday.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and French group Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) said that the figure was the highest since IHR began recording executions in Iran in 2008 and marked a 17 percent increase on the 834 recorded in 2023.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Execuation

Escalation






