Explosions involving several buses in central Israel in 'suspected terror attack': Police says

20-02-2025 | 15:10
Explosions involving several buses in central Israel in 'suspected terror attack': Police says

Israeli police said that explosions rocked several buses in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam on Thursday evening in what they described as a "suspected terror attack" without giving any immediate reports of injuries.

"Preliminary report - Suspected terror attack. Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," the police said in a statement. Israeli media reported that the buses were empty.

