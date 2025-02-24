Syrian FM visits Ankara Monday for talks with Turkish officials: Reuters

24-02-2025 | 02:14
Syrian FM visits Ankara Monday for talks with Turkish officials: Reuters
Syrian FM visits Ankara Monday for talks with Turkish officials: Reuters

Two sources told Reuters that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani will visit Ankara on Monday to talk with Turkish officials.

The visit coincides with discussions between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in the Turkish capital.

Reuters

