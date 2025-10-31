Houthis say 43 detained UN staff to face trial over Israeli attack

Middle East News
31-10-2025 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis say 43 detained UN staff to face trial over Israeli attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Houthis say 43 detained UN staff to face trial over Israeli attack

Forty-three detained local United Nations staff will face trial on suspicion of links to an Israeli airstrike that assassinated top Houthi leaders in August, the acting foreign minister of Yemen’s Houthi government, Abdulwahid Abu Ras, told Reuters.

In August, the prime minister of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi-run government and several other ministers were killed in an Israeli strike on the capital Sanaa, in the first such attack to kill senior officials.

The United Nations has repeatedly rejected Houthi accusations that U.N. staff or U.N. operations in Yemen were involved.

"The steps taken by the security agencies were carried out under full judicial supervision. The public prosecution was kept informed step by step with every action taken," Abu Ras said in an interview with Reuters.

"Therefore, as long as the prosecution is informed, it is certain that this process is moving toward its conclusion, leading to trials and the issuance of judicial rulings," he said.

Abu Ras said that cell within the World Food Program was clearly involved in directly targeting the government.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Houthis

UN

Staff

Trial

Israel

Attack

Yemen

Israel returns remains of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-07

Nine more UN staff detained by Houthis in Yemen: UN spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-16

Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-19

UN says Yemen's Houthis detaining 20 staff, including 15 foreigners

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Yemen's Houthis say Israeli strikes kill two, wound 48

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59

Israel returns remains of 30 more Palestinians to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:17

Gaza aid delivery surges since ceasefire, but more NGO access needed: UN

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protest Israeli military service

LBCI
Middle East News
11:17

Syrians to use Turkish military barracks, attend military academies, Turkish ministry says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

IAEA says Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-10

Fuel prices in Lebanon drop

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-23

Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

From airstrikes to ground operations: Tel Aviv shifts strategy on Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

US and Lebanese navies complete ‘Resolute Union 26’ maritime exercise

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon, SDF hold talks on repatriating 11 women from Syria’s al-Hol camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Interior, Foreign Ministries kick off work on Lebanese expatriate voting process

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

UNIFIL condemns Israeli incursion in Blida, urges restraint

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Diaspora voting debate intensifies: Deep political divisions emerge in Lebanon ahead of elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:31

Fuel prices in Lebanon rise

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More