Syrian leader to visit Jordan on Wednesday: Jordanian sources

Syrian transitional leader Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Jordan on Wednesday and meet King Abdullah to discuss boosting ties between the neighboring countries, two Jordanian officials said.



The visit is the new interim leader's third foreign trip along with Saudi Arabia and Turkey since he came to power after leading a decisive rebel offensive which ousted long-time Iran-backed Bashar al-Assad.



Sharaa is expected to hold wide-ranging talks over border security and ways of expanding commercial ties.





Reuters