Algeria says rejects France 'ultimatums and threats'

Middle East News
27-02-2025 | 14:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Algeria says rejects France &#39;ultimatums and threats&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Algeria says rejects France 'ultimatums and threats'

Algeria said Thursday it "categorically rejects ultimatums and threats," the Algerian Foreign Ministry said after France threatened to cancel a longstanding agreement on free movement.

The ministry said, "It will apply strict and immediate reciprocity to all restrictions on mobility between Algeria and France," leaving "the French side alone to bear full responsibility."

AFP

Middle East News

Algeria

Rejects

France

Threats

Foreign Ministry

LBCI Next
NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed
Hamas hands over bodies of Israelis as more Palestinian prisoners freed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-11

Algeria rejects France's accusation of 'escalation' in diplomatic row

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-21

Hamas rejects Netanyahu 'threats' over hostage Shiri Bibas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25

Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians, threats to countries' national security

LBCI
World News
2025-02-05

France rejects Trump's proposal to control Gaza, resettle Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:59

Syria Kurd forces chief says they should be integrated into army, not dissolved

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Commander of SDF led by Kurds: Ocalan's statement concerns PKK, not us

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Israel sends negotiators to Cairo to extend phase-one of Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18

ICC prosecutor's office says Palestinian probe continues with urgency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

India PM Modi offers 'deepest condolences' to relatives of Hindu festival stampede dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
World News
13:17

Trump says Ukraine ceasefire needed before deciding on peacekeepers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More