NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed

Israel released 596 Palestinian inmates on Thursday and is due to free another 46 women and minors in exchange for the return of the bodies of four hostages held in Gaza, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said.



Israel has so far released 596 prisoners in the latest swap, and "there are 46 left (to be released) in exchange for the return of the bodies, all women and minors from Gaza" arrested after October 7, 2023, the group said in a statement.



AFP