Hamas rejects Netanyahu 'threats' over hostage Shiri Bibas

Hamas rejected on Friday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "threats" to make the Palestinian Islamist group pay after he accused it of violating the ceasefire by not returning the hostage Shiri Bibas.



"We reject the threats issued by Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his attempts to improve his image," Hamas said in a statement, and called on Israeli authorities to return the body of a Gazan woman that the group had handed over on Thursday, claiming it was that of Bibas.





AFP