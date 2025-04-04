Kremlin says Iran 'nuclear problem' can only be solved diplomatically after Trump threats

The Kremlin said Friday that tensions around Iran's nuclear program could only be solved "diplomatically" and called for "restraint" after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran if it develops nuclear weapons.



"The problem of Iran's nuclear dossier can only be solved by political-diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question by AFP, adding that "all sides should show restraint and concentrate on diplomatic efforts."



AFP