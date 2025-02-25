Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians, threats to countries' national security

25-02-2025 | 04:17
Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians, threats to countries' national security
Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians, threats to countries' national security

Egypt rejects proposals to displace the Palestinian people in order to not "liquidate" the Palestinian cause and to avoid threatening the national security of countries in the region, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has infuriated the Arab world with a plan to permanently displace the population of more than 2 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, claim U.S. control of it, and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

