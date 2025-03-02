Syrian forces enter Jaramana amid hunt for suspects in defense ministry official’s killing

The security director of the Rif Dimashq Governorate stated that forces have begun deploying inside the city of Jaramana after those involved in the assassination of Ahmed Al-Khatib, an employee of the Ministry of Defense, refused to surrender.



He emphasized that efforts are underway to arrest them and bring them to justice.



Lieutenant Colonel Hossam al-Tahan, the chief of the security directorate in the governorate, added that the forces will work to end the state of chaos and dismantle illegal checkpoints set up by armed groups engaged in kidnapping, murder, and armed robbery.



On another note, Rabih Mounzer, a local activist from Jaramana's civil committee, told LBCI that the deployment inside the city came after coordination between official authorities and the city's dignitaries, including sheikhs and local leaders.



He added that the security center in the city will be reopened.