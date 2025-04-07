Israel army chief orders 'deeper' investigation into attack on Gaza ambulances

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-04-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army chief orders &#39;deeper&#39; investigation into attack on Gaza ambulances
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army chief orders 'deeper' investigation into attack on Gaza ambulances

Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir on Monday ordered a more in-depth investigation into last month's deadly attack by Israeli soldiers on ambulances in Gaza, the military said.

"The Chief of Staff has instructed a deeper investigation to be conducted and completed in the coming days," the military said in a statement after it completed an initial investigation into the March 23 shooting.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Attack

LBCI Next
Palestinian journalist killed in Israel strike, medics say
Israeli military changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-05

Amnesty International calls for investigation into Israeli attacks on Lebanon's health sector

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-29

Israeli army says fire opened on ambulances in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-02-06

Congo to seek UN investigation into 'mass violations' in Goma

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13

Israel says will not allow 'heavy equipment' into Gaza via Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

France, Egypt, Jordan say Gaza must be governed only by Palestinian Authority

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

Macron opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

France's Macron meets Egypt leader for Gaza talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Beit Lif injures civilian, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

A new window of opportunity has opened for Lebanon and the Arab region, former PM Siniora says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanese leaders meet to review regional situation, US envoy Ortagus' visit outcomes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Israeli drone strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon, health ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:46

Lebanon's finance committee approves $1.7 million increase in IFC subscription

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More