Netanyahu thanks Trump for providing weapons to 'finish the job' against 'Iran axis'

Middle East News
03-03-2025 | 00:39
High views
Netanyahu thanks Trump for providing weapons to &#39;finish the job&#39; against &#39;Iran axis&#39;
0min
Netanyahu thanks Trump for providing weapons to 'finish the job' against 'Iran axis'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for providing ammunition that had been withheld by the previous administration, saying the supplies would help Israel "finish the job" against Iran and its allies.

In a video message, Netanyahu said, "Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House."

"He demonstrated that by sending all the ammunition that the previous administration of Joe Biden had suspended," he added, stressing that "this way, he is giving Israel the means we need to finish the job against the Iranian terror axis."

AFP

One dead in Israel stabbing attack, assailant 'killed': First responders
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
