US formally accepts luxury jet from Qatar for Trump

The United States has accepted a 747 jetliner as a gift from Qatar and the Air Force has been asked to determine a way to rapidly upgrade it for use as a new Air Force One, U.S. media outlets reported on Wednesday.



Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth accepted the $400 million Boeing-made jet and has tasked the U.S. Air Force to figure out how to quickly upgrade it for use as U.S. President Donald Trump's official plane, according to the New York Times, which first reported the deal.





Reuters