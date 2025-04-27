Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure

27-04-2025 | 14:40
Israel's Netanyahu calls for 'dismantling' Iran's nuclear infrastructure

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sunday for the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, insisting that any deal with Tehran must also address its ballistic missiles capabilities.

"You have to dismantle their nuclear infrastructure and that means ... they will not have the capacity to enrich uranium," he said in a speech in Jerusalem, adding that any deal should also "bring in the prevention of ballistic missiles."



