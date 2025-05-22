News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli man shot dead in Washington also had German passport: Berlin
Middle East News
22-05-2025 | 06:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli man shot dead in Washington also had German passport: Berlin
One of the Israeli embassy staffers killed in a shooting outside a Jewish museum in Washington also had a German passport, a German diplomatic source said Thursday.
"The male victim also had a German passport," the source said, referring to Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky.
AFP
Middle East News
Israeli
Man
Dead
Washington
US
Germany
Passport
Berlin
Next
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 14 areas of north Gaza
Israel FM accuses European countries of 'incitement' after US shootings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:29
Two Israeli embassy staff shot in Washington D.C.
World News
03:29
Two Israeli embassy staff shot in Washington D.C.
0
World News
2025-03-03
One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim: Police
World News
2025-03-03
One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim: Police
0
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Israeli drone attack injures man in southern Lebanon's Houla village
Lebanon News
2025-03-27
Israeli drone attack injures man in southern Lebanon's Houla village
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:34
UAE 'strongly condemns' shooting of Israeli embassy staff in Washington
Middle East News
09:34
UAE 'strongly condemns' shooting of Israeli embassy staff in Washington
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:27
Palestinian minister reports 29 starvation-related deaths among Gazan children, elderly
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:27
Palestinian minister reports 29 starvation-related deaths among Gazan children, elderly
0
Middle East News
08:06
Iran says will hold US responsible for any Israeli attack on its nuclear sites
Middle East News
08:06
Iran says will hold US responsible for any Israeli attack on its nuclear sites
0
Middle East News
06:47
Syria, Turkey to begin gas supplies in June, electricity link by year-end: Minister
Middle East News
06:47
Syria, Turkey to begin gas supplies in June, electricity link by year-end: Minister
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-13
300 North Korean soldiers killed, 2,700 injured in Ukraine: Seoul spy agency says
World News
2025-01-13
300 North Korean soldiers killed, 2,700 injured in Ukraine: Seoul spy agency says
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
0
World News
2025-05-03
Left-leaning PM Albanese claims victory in Australian general election
World News
2025-05-03
Left-leaning PM Albanese claims victory in Australian general election
0
Lebanon News
08:31
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
Lebanon News
08:31
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
2
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun
3
Lebanon Economy
06:20
BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency
Lebanon Economy
06:20
BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
Lebanon News
08:31
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
6
Lebanon News
04:35
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
04:35
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
8
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More