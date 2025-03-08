311 Alawite civilians killed by Syrian security forces, allies since Thursday: Monitor

08-03-2025 | 03:09
311 Alawite civilians killed by Syrian security forces, allies since Thursday: Monitor
311 Alawite civilians killed by Syrian security forces, allies since Thursday: Monitor

A Syria war monitor reported on Saturday that more than 300 Alawite civilians have been killed in recent days by the security forces and their allies, as authorities clash with militants loyal to the former government of Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that "311 Alawite civilians were killed in the coastal region... by security forces and allied groups" since the clashes began on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 524 people, including 213 security personnel and militants.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Alawite

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Syria's al-Sharaa urges Alawites to surrender after deadly clashes
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
