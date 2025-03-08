News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Iraq to discuss security cooperation in Amman: Reuters
Middle East News
08-03-2025 | 06:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Iraq to discuss security cooperation in Amman: Reuters
High-level delegations from Turkey, Jordan, Syria and Iraq will meet in Amman on Sunday to discuss security cooperation and regional developments, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Saturday.
Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the four countries would take steps toward jointly combating Islamic State in the region and they aimed to hold a first meeting on the issue in Jordan.
Foreign ministers will attend the meeting as well as defence ministers or military chiefs, and heads of intelligence organisations of the four countries, the Turkish diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
The officials will discuss cooperation in the areas of security, combating terrorism and organised crime, as well as regional developments, the source added.
Since the ousting of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December, Western and regional countries have warned of a possible resurgence of Islamic State.
Thousands of members of the militant Islamist group are being held in prison camps in northeast Syria, guarded by the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Turkey regards the SDF and the YPG militia which spearheads the group as terrorists, and says the prisons must be handed over to Syria's new leadership and the YPG should disarm.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Jordan
Syria
Iraq
Security
Amman
Next
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
Remembering those who shaped history: A Women’s Day tribute to MENA's change-makers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-06
Turkey continues strikes on PKK in Iraq and Syria despite Ocalan call
Middle East News
2025-03-06
Turkey continues strikes on PKK in Iraq and Syria despite Ocalan call
0
Middle East News
2025-01-28
Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq
Middle East News
2025-01-28
Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq
0
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Syria's Sharaa to examine defense pact with Turkey's Erdogan: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Syria's Sharaa to examine defense pact with Turkey's Erdogan: Reuters
0
World News
2025-02-16
European countries to meet in Paris Monday to discuss security: France's FM
World News
2025-02-16
European countries to meet in Paris Monday to discuss security: France's FM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:05
Iran's Khamenei slams 'bullying' tactics after Trump threats
World News
11:05
Iran's Khamenei slams 'bullying' tactics after Trump threats
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
0
Middle East News
10:02
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
Middle East News
10:02
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel airstrike kills two in south Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
Israel airstrike kills two in south Gaza amid push for ceasefire extension
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-13
UK plans to amend sanctions regime on Syria after Assad's downfall
Middle East News
2025-02-13
UK plans to amend sanctions regime on Syria after Assad's downfall
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07
UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza
0
Middle East News
10:02
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
Middle East News
10:02
Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
07:33
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
5
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:59
Israeli army: Strikes hit Hezbollah military sites in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
07:49
Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
7
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New Israeli military chief's first move: A ground assault plan for Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More