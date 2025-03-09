News
Rubio says Syria must hold accountable 'perpetrators of massacres'
Middle East News
09-03-2025 | 10:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rubio says Syria must hold accountable 'perpetrators of massacres'
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday condemned the "massacres" of minorities in Syria and demanded that the interim administration hold those responsible to account.
"Syria's interim authorities must hold the perpetrators of these massacres against Syria's minority communities accountable," Rubio said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Marco RubioUS
Syria
Accountable
Perpetrators
Massacres
