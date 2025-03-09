News
Iran would consider talks with US about concerns over militarization of nuclear program: UN mission
09-03-2025 | 15:11
Iran would consider negotiations with the U.S. if the aim of the talks was to address concerns regarding any potential militarization of its nuclear program, Iran's U.N. mission said on Sunday in a post on X.
The comment came a day after the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran will not negotiate under U.S. "bullying."
In the post on X the mission said: "If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-à-vis any potential militarization of Iran’s nuclear program, such discussions may be subject to consideration."
"However, should the aim be the dismantlement of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program ... such negotiations will never take place," the post added.
Khamenei was quoted by state media as saying on Saturday: "They are bringing up new demands that certainly will not be accepted by Iran, like our defense capabilities, missile range and international influence."
Reuters
Iran
US
Militarization
Nuclear
Program
UN
Mission
